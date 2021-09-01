Michael Jordan lands with Panthers as a waiver claim

Getty Images

It looks like Charlotte is big enough for two Michael Jordans.

There’s the one who won championships as a guard at the University of North Carolina and for the Chicago Bulls before becoming the owner of the city’s NBA team. And now there’s the guard who will be trying to find a home with the Carolina Panthers.

That Michael Jordan joined the Panthers on Wednesday after being waived by the Bengals during the cut to 53 players on Tuesday.

Jordan was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2019 and he started 19 games over the last two seasons. He’d fallen behind other players in Cincinnati and will try to find his way back into the lineup with his new club.