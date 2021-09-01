Mickey Loomis: No decision on location of Week One game vs. Packers

Getty Images

As in 2005, the Saints need a place to play their home games, at least temporarily. For now, no decision has been made about the location of the regular-season opener against the Packers, given the displacement of the Saints after Hurricane Ida.

G.M. Mickey Loomis said Wednesday that nothing has been finalized as to site of the important Week One showdown, set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. He acknowledged that the game must be played in an NFL stadium.

Non-NFL stadiums become non-options because the league needs to have the ability to send real-time images to 345 Park Avenue for replay review.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington continues to make the most sense. Although the venue the Cowboys call home will be hosting a stop on the Los Bukis reunion tour that week, the concert happens three nights later. Surely, they can turn around the stadium by then.

Who are Los Bukis, you ask?. The Latin American pop group (known by their fans as the Mexican Beatles) has a huge following. The sold out SoFi Stadium last Friday and Saturday, and they have two nights at Soldier Field before dates at AT&T Stadium, NRG Stadium, the Alamodome, and two nights at the Oakland Coliseum.

Wherever the Packers-Saints game is played, it creates a distinct advantage for the Packers, who will avoid playing in the Superdome and who will eventually be facing a Saints team that currently has no home base of operations. It will be much easier for the Packers to get a win at AT&T Stadium or wherever that first game happens.

The best news for the Saints is that they are on the road for Week Two and Week Three. Their next home game happens on October 3, against the Giants. The next home game after that will be played on October 31, against the Buccaneers.