Mike Vrabel excited to return to Titans on Wednesday

The Titans said goodbye to a lot of players on Tuesday and they’ll be saying hello to their head coach on Wednesday.

Mike Vrabel has been away from the team since testing positive for COVID-19 last week, but his quarantine time has come to an end. Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday that he’s feeling well and looking forward to getting out of the house and back to the team’s facility.

“I’m fantastic,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “I am feeling great, and I’m excited to be able to get back to work tomorrow.”

Vrabel will return to face a different looking team after the cut to 53 players and there’s more roster upheaval to come in Tennessee. They were able to hold off on nine cuts because of the players they have on the COVID-19 reserve list, but activating the likes of Ryan Tannehill, Harold Landry and others will lead to changes in the makeup of the team in the coming days.