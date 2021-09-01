Nick Caserio: We’re gonna take it one day at a time with Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

There was no trade before teams made their cuts on Tuesday, so Deshaun Watson remains one of three quarterbacks on the Texans roster with the regular season a little more than a month away.

On Wednesday, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was asked about what’s next for Watson. He’s listed as the No. 3 quarterback in Houston, wants to be traded and hasn’t really practiced with the team since reporting to camp, so reporters wondered if there’s any chance that Watson is going to play for the team this season.

Caserio didn’t respond directly about that or any other plans for the quarterback this season.

“Each day we’re gonna make the decision we think is best,” Caserio said, via Mark Berman of KRIV. “Again, it’s a one-step process. Deshaun’s been here every day. He’s been in training camp every day. He’s been in the building, he’s been in meetings, he’s been around his teammates. We’re gonna take it one day at a time. I’m not going to get into a lot of speculation about what has happened, what didn’t happen. It’s a waste of everybody’s time, quite frankly, I think there’s more important things to talk about. We’re gonna take it one day at a time, we’re gonna do what we feel is best for our team and organization. I would say there’s no finite answer, no definitive answer here at this point and that’s how we’re gonna handle it.”

That’s pretty much the same answer Caserio gave regarding Watson’s status at the start of training camp. Absent a move to paid leave or a team making a trade offer the Texans can’t refuse, it’s hard to see what changes about the state of affairs in Houston.