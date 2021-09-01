Panthers release David Moore

Getty Images

The Panthers’ initial 53-man roster included wide receiver David Moore, but his time on that roster didn’t last long.

The Panthers announced that Moore has been released. The team claimed guard Michael Jordan off of waivers, so they needed a roster spot.

Moore signed a two-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason that included a $1.25 million signing bonus. He was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks in 2017 and caught 78 passes for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns during his time in Seattle.

Robby Anderson, DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith, and Brandon Zylstra remain on hand at wide receiver for the Panthers.