Getty Images

If the Patriots were to play a game today, they’d have one quarterback on the roster. But they don’t play a game for 11 days. When they do, they’ll have at least two quarterbacks on the roster.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Patriots will bring back Brian Hoyer before Week One.

It’s no surprise. Hoyer, a vested veteran, can’t be claimed on waivers after being cut on Tuesday. So the Patriots can release him, and he’ll hang around waiting for the Patriots to officially re-sign him.

They’ll need Hoyer or someone for at least six weeks of the regular season, given that Jarrett Stidham is on the reserve/PUP list. That someone most likely will be Hoyer.