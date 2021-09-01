Pete Carroll “counting on” Duane Brown playing for Seahawks in opener

Getty Images

Duane Brown has not practiced with the Seattle Seahawks once since the start of training camp in July.

Nevertheless, head coach Pete Carroll was confident that Brown will be at left tackle for the team when they open the season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 12.

“I’m counting on him,” Carroll said. “I’m counting on him being ready.”

Brown hasn’t practiced because he’s “making a statement” about his current contract with the Seahawks. He has one year remaining on his existing deal and is though to want a bit more security and from the team.

But while Brown hasn’t practiced over the month, Carroll said he’s doing just about everything else.

“He’s been on everything,” Carroll said. “He’s been working out, he’s been in all of the walk-through stuff, he’s taken all those reps, he’s done all the meetings, everything, active part in all of that.”

Carroll has been confident throughout training camp that Brown will be on the field for the opener against the Colts despite his sitting out practices. That thought process hasn’t changed just 10 days from the start of the season.