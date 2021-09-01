Report: Falcons to place Josh Andrews on IR with broken hand

USA TODAY Sports

It looks like the Falcons will be without one of their starting offensive linemen for at least a few weeks to open the season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, left guard Josh Andrews broke his hand during Tuesday’s practice. The resulting minor surgery will land Andrews on injured reserve. But with the IR rules continued over from last year, Andrews could return to the active roster in as few as three weeks.

Andrews is entering his first season with the Falcons after signing with the club in April. He played for the Jets last year, appearing in 15 games with four starts.

He’s been in the league since going undrafted in 2014, also spending time with the Eagles, Vikings, and Colts.