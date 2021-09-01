Report: Saints and Packers will play in Jacksonville in Week One

Getty Images

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said on Wednesday that no location for the team’s Week One home game against the Packers has been finalized, but it appears that may be the case soon.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that the Saints and Packers will play the game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Jaguars will be playing in Houston earlier in the day.

The Saints decamped to Dallas ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall last weekend and do not know when relief and repair work will have advanced to the point that they will be able to get back home. The team will be practicing at Texas Christian University while in Texas and there were suggestions the team would play at AT&T Stadium with the Cowboys out of town, but that doesn’t appear to be happening because of a Los Bukis concert scheduled for the stadium later in the week.

Week Four is the next Saints home game after the opener, so there’s some time to go before there will have to be a call on the venue for that contest.