Trey Lance’s injured finger is “trending in the right direction”

Getty Images

49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance has a small fracture in a finger on this throwing hand. Lance injured the finger when he connected with the helmet of Raiders linebacker Max Richardson during Sunday’s preseason game.

Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Lance is expected to miss about a week with what the coach called a “chip” in the finger.

49ers General Manager John Lynch provided an update Wednesday.

“I think it’s trending in the right direction,” Lynch said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Some of the swelling’s coming down. Monday is kind of the optimistic look at it, and I can promise you this: We’ll do right by Trey and have him in a good place before he’s back out there. But we certainly would love to have him available on Monday. . . . He does everything he can to get well, and he’s working hard at that right now.”

Lance had his injured hand wrapped during Wednesday’s practice, David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com reports.

The 49ers open the season Sept. 12 against the Lions, and, if Lance is healthy, he could see some action along with Jimmy Garoppolo.