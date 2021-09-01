Tyrann Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Vaccinated players can return after consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must miss at least 10 days.

The Chiefs’ season opener is in 11 days.

Mathieu, 29, is going into a contract season due to make $14.55 million in base salary in 2020.

Since signing with the Chiefs in March 2019, Mathieu twice has made All-Pro. He has 137 tackles, 21 pass breakups and 10 interceptions in his two seasons in Kansas City.

The Chiefs will be better with him in the lineup against the Browns but also have Juan Thornhill and Armani Watts to fill in if Mathieu remains out for the opener.