Tyrod Taylor: Haven’t been told I’m starting for Texans, but not looking for that confirmation

The Texans cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday and three of the players are quarterbacks.

The group is made up of Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills and Deshaun Watson, but Watson’s presence on the roster has not been matched by his presence on the field during practices or preseason games this summer as he looks for a trade and faces numerous lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. With Watson otherwise occupied and Mills getting his feet wet as a third-round pick, it seems clear that Taylor will be starting against Jacksonville in Week One.

It’s something that might be just clear enough that Taylor doesn’t need to hear an official pronouncement from head coach David Culley before taking the field.

“I haven’t been told that officially, but I’ve never necessarily looked for that confirmation,” Taylor said, via Mark Lane of USAToday.com. “My mindset doesn’t change and it hasn’t changed since I’ve been drafted. Ever since I’ve started playing football, it’s to prepare as a starter, lead like a starter and let the coaches make the decisions that they make.”

Taylor has opened seasons as a starter in the past, including the 2020 season with the Chargers. His run with the AFC West club lasted one game before a misapplied painkiller shot forced him out and opened the door for Justin Herbert. Better luck this year should lead to a longer run under center for Taylor.