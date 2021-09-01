Vikings are expected to bring back Everson Griffen

Getty Images

The Vikings released defensive end Everson Griffen on Tuesday, but he won’t be gone for long.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings will bring Griffen back after opening up a couple of positions on the 53-man roster.

Via Tomasson, the Vikings will place tight end Irv Smith and running back Kene Nwangwu on injured reserve today. That will create spots for Griffen and new tight end Chris Herndon.

Basically, the Vikings trusted that Griffen — a vested veteran who does’t have to pass through waivers — would refrain from signing with a new team until the Vikings have a spot for him. If they had cut a younger player, he would have been exposed to waivers.