Vikings re-sign Everson Griffen

The Vikings made it official, re-signing defensive end Everson Griffen, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

They opened roster spots by placing tight end Irv Smith, receiver Dan Chisena and running back Kene Nwangwu on injured reserve. Tight end Chris Herndon and long snapper Andrew DePaola are taking the other two spots.

As a vested veteran, Griffen did not have to pass through waivers, so his release merely was a procedural move.

Griffen spent 10 years with the Vikings before signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys as a free agent last offseason. The Cowboys traded him to the Lions during the 2020 season.

Griffin, 33, made 74.5 sacks, 355 tackles, 190 quarterback hits and nine forced fumbles in his time in Minnesota. He totaled six sacks in 14 games last season.