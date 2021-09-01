Who will be the 2021 offensive rookie of the year?

USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday’s PFT Live included a draft based on a proposition for which the odds have shifted in the past day, following the release of Cam Newton. Who will be the offensive rookie of the year?

Simms and I drafted three of each, with Mac Jones elbowing his way into the discussion now that he’s the starter in New England.

Check out our picks. Feel free to add some of your own in the comments.

