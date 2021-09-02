Baylor basketball player Mark Vital signs with Seahawks’ practice squad

Getty Images

Mark Vital, who played basketball on Baylor’s national championship-winning team last season, will now attempt to make it in the NFL.

Vital has signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Vital will try to learn the tight end position, as several other former college basketball players have done.

Vital gave up football to focus on basketball in eighth grade, so it’s been a long time since he put on the pads. But one spot on a practice squad isn’t a big investment from the Seahawks, and he may have the athletic ability to contribute down the road.