Bradley Chubb out of practice with ankle injury

Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb didn’t practice on Wednesday and he’ll be sitting out the rest of this week as well.

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Thursday that Chubb hurt his ankle during one of their late August practices. It is not the same ankle that Chubb had surgery on earlier this offseason.

The team will rest him this week and expects that will allow Chubb to return for their Week One game against the Giants.

“He tweaked his ankle last week in practice . . . Still bothering him a little bit so we’re going to give him this week to get it right,” Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website.

Chubb had 7.5 sacks last season, which was second on the team behind Malik Reed. Von Miller is back from the ankle injury that kept him out all of last year and the hope is that the trio is at the forefront of a productive defense this season.