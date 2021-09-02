Bruce Arians: Buccaneers are 100% vaccinated, including every player, coach and staffer

Getty Images

All members of the Buccaneers organization have gotten their shots.

Head coach Bruce Arians today referred to the Bucs as a “100 percent vaccinated organization” and said that included every player, every member of the coaching staff, and every other franchise staff member.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, who had previously indicated that he was hesitant about getting the vaccine, confirmed today that he got it, saying that it ultimately came down to wanting to be the best teammate he can be and understanding that NFL protocols make it easier for vaccinated teammates to work together closely with no limitations.

Fournette is right, and getting everyone on board with the vaccine program is one more reason to think the Bucs have a good chance of repeating as Super Bowl champions.