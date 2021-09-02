Buccaneers activate Ryan Succop off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have their kicker for next week’s season opener.

Tampa Bay announced on Thursday that Ryan Succop has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Aug. 24 that Succop, who is fully vaccinated, had tested positive for the virus.

Succop has been with the Buccaneers since last season, and finished the year 28-of-31 on field goals and 52-of-57 on extra points.

The Buccaneers still have defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, offensive lineman Nick Leverett, and offensive lineman Earl Watson on their COVID-19 list.

As a corresponding move for activating Succop, Tampa Bay has placed offensive lineman John Molchon on injured reserve. He’s eligible to return from IR in three weeks.

The Buccaneers also announced that they’ve signed linebacker Ladarius Hamilton, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, safety Andrew Adams, and defensive back Troy Wagner to their practice squad.