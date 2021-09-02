Cardinals place Jordan Phillips on IR, activate Justin Pugh﻿ off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be without one of their defensive linemen for at least three weeks.

Arizona announced on Thursday that the team has placed Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Phillips has been out for most of training camp due to injury but also missed time after testing positive for COVID-19. He did not appear in any of the team’s three preseason games.

Phillips has been with Arizona since last season, when he appeared in nine games. He recorded a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 2020.

The news is better for Cardinals guard Justin Pugh, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Though he’s fully vaccinated, he tested positive for the virus last month. Pugh called for daily COVID-19 testing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated players in the wake of contracting the virus.