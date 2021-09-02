Carson Wentz optimistic about his availability for season opener

Getty Images

Carson Wentz got in 11-on-11 work Thursday, the first time since July 29 he has participated in practice. Wentz underwent foot surgery and then spent five days on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Wentz got the majority of team reps Thursday.

“We didn’t totally pull off the reins,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.

The plan, though, is for Wentz to get work Monday and then be full-go Wednesday. Barring a setback, Wentz is expected to start against the Seahawks on Sept. 12.

Wentz said he is in a “pretty good place” despite the missed time, adding he is “optimistic” he will start Week 1.