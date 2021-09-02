Chargers name seven captains for 2021

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have 53 players on the roster. Seven of them will be team captains in 2021.

The team has announced that the captains will be: receiver Keenan Allen, defensive end Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, center Corey Linsley, and punter Ty Long.

That’s three on offense, three on defense, and one special-teams captain.

If those seven players can stay healthy in 2021, the Chargers could be on pace for a special season. With new coach Brandon Staley leading the way, the little brother to the Rams in L.A. could be in store for big things.