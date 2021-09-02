Could Deshaun Watson force a trade by telling the Texans he’s ready to play?

September 2, 2021
One of the best things about the two-hour cruise of the NFL that happens every morning on PFT Live is that the unrehearsed, loosely outlined conversation often results in Simms or me thinking of something that hadn’t previously occurred to us.

Today, while discussing the lingering presence of quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Houston roster, a light flickered for me. What happens if Watson tells the Texans, “I’m ready to play”?

Sure, Watson is done with the Texans. But the Texans are also done with Watson. If he plays and gets injured, their chances of getting multiple first-round picks plus more goes out the window.

The Houston talking points regarding Watson involve focusing on a daily approach. Day-to-day. One day at a time. What if that’s aimed at keeping Watson on board by making him think that it’s coming? “It’s coming. Be patient, Deshaun. It’s coming.”

Watson is a football player. Football players play football. Week One is coming. Watson, despite his direct responsibility for his present circumstances, wants to play football. He doesn’t want to get paid to give up a season of his career.

This isn’t a question of whether he truly wants to play for the Texans. It’s a question of whether he’ll tell the Texans he’s ready to play in order to force Houston’s hand. With Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, and Davis Mills on the roster, what happens if Watson says, “Put me in, Coach? I’m ready to play.”

That could be the only way to get the Texans to trade Watson during the 2021 season.

And while in theory the Texans could still choose to deactivate him every week, it’s tougher to make a de facto paid suspension work if the player isn’t on board with it. The 2006 CBA, negotiated a year after the Eagles eventually sent Terrell Owens home with pay, wiped out the ability of a team to do that. If Watson wants to fight a refusal to let him practice or play, he could.

14 responses to "Could Deshaun Watson force a trade by telling the Texans he's ready to play?"

  2. It doesn’t matter who he is traded to, he’s going to be a PR nightmare for teams and a distraction for everyone involved around him. Its been a long time since he’s even taken a snap and he’s going to be on the commish exempt list even if he’s not found guilty… which is a stretch at this point. If you are trading for this guy, you arent going to see a ROI for about three years.

  4. If the Texans are willing to pay Desean Watson’s salary even if he’s not playing — and that seems to be the case right now — why would they be afraid to pay his salary while he sits on the bench and pouts? They don’t have to send him home or refuse to let him practice.
    As others have pointed out, the Texans should TELL him he’s starting, like it or not, and if he refuses withhold his salary over conduct detrimental to the team. If Watson wants to pout, or reluctantly takes the field and intentionally plays poorly, he’ll further damage his reputation and chances of getting traded, something he clearly wants.

  5. What if Joe Flacco tells the Eagles he wants to play? It doesn’t matter. If you don’t want them to play you don’t play them. That’s pretty simple.

  8. “The 2006 CBA, negotiated a year after the Eagles eventually sent Terrell Owens home with pay, wiped out the ability of a team to do that. If Watson wants to fight a refusal to let him practice or play, he could.”
    ———–
    Well its not complicated group to Watson. If he wants to play/practice then that’s fine, you give him the red jersey for no contact and make him 3rd string leading the scout team. The texans cant just send Watson home if he doesnt want without repercussions but just because Watson says he wants to play/start theres nothing that says or guarantees he gets to start and theres nothong he can do to force the Texans hand on that if their allowing him to practice and train because who plays is up to the team(whether the team is putting the best players out there makes no difference either its still up to them)

  9. He can’t put the Texans in checkmate with that move. The team could dress him on Sundays and leave him on the bench. They could say Tyrod Taylor fits their scheme better and Watson is the backup.

  10. The siding blows off the stadium every time there is a stiff wind. Cheap quality just like the fans.

  12. Everyone says it’s gonna take a long time for the PR nightmare to subside but it really won’t. We have short memories. Almost no one remembers Ben Roethlisberger’s indiscretions or legal trouble. It will be the same with Watson.

  13. I would imagine he could force himself onto the practice field and the locker room but it is the coach’s decision who gets dressed on game day. Just ask Malcolm Butler.

