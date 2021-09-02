Darius Leonard wants more information about the COVID-19 vaccine

Posted by Charean Williams on September 2, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

More than 93 percent of NFL players are vaccinated. The Colts, Vikings and Bills trail behind other teams, though, and Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard conceded Wednesday that there are “consequences” to being unvaccinated.

The Colts already have had star players Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz miss practice time for being high-risk close contacts. Unvaccinated players are required under the league’s COVID-19 protocols to miss five days; vaccinated players do not have to isolate.

Linebacker Darius Leonard opened up Thursday about being unvaccinated.

“I think that’s a personal decision of mine,” Leonard said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I’m just a down South guy. I want to see more. I want to learn more. I want to get more educated about it. Just got to think about it. Don’t want to rush into it. I’ve got to see everything. I’m listening to all the vaccinated guys here. I’m not — you see on social media — I’m not pro-vaxx. I’m not anti-vaxx. I’ve got to learn. When you don’t know about something, you’ve got to educate yourself more about it and figure out what it is, and you’ve got to make a decision from there. You’ve got to make sure you understand your decision and understand what’s going in your body and the long-term effects and stuff like that.

“I think once I get a grasp of it — just like the playbook — you’ve got to get comfortable with something. You can say, ‘OK, I’m going to put this in my body.'”

At this point, it’s unclear what any more information anyone needs. NFL teams have made medical experts available to address any questions or concerns. Many cited the fact that the vaccines are not FDA approved, but the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine became the first to get that stamp last month.

Football players play a dangerous game, knowing exactly what the cumulative effects of hits do to their brains, yet play it anyway. They take supplements that are not FDA approved. They take painkilling injections not knowing what those might do to their health long term. So the argument that a player needs more information about a vaccine is unfathomable to many.

But Leonard is right: The NFLPA has made the vaccine a personal decision. He has made his, and he — and the Colts — will have to live with whatever consequences come of that decision.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Darius Leonard wants more information about the COVID-19 vaccine

  1. “I’m a down South guy”

    There’s your problem.

    I mean, WOW.

    Nothing more awkward than someone with a much lower IQ than you lecturing you about science and medicine.

  2. Seeing as one of his noted concerns is the long term health consequences, doesn’t sound likely he’s getting the vaccine. I’m vaccinated and encourage most others to do so as well, but let’s stop saying “oh we know for sure this is safe!” when that is literally impossible to know. That’s a big part of what the non vaccinated population is annoyed by – being lied to. I don’t blame them for not trusting “the science” when “the science” has been wrong countless times during this pandemic.

  5. not sure why the author is spinning this to somehow shame Darius or make him seem ignorant; his stance is perfectly reasonable. Lots of folks want more information such as – why should I take this if it does not stop transmission or spread of virus? does it do anything besides reduce symptoms? what are the implications of this novel technology that has never been used on humans up to this point?

  6. I’m sick of this stupid argument too. “I need to learn more”. Hundred to nothing every single person who said that has done absolutely nothing to “learn more” about the vaccine. Just like the people who said “the FDA hasn’t approved it” prior to the FDA approving it. Then they came back with “the FDA JUST approved it. I think I’ll wait awhile”.

  7. That’s fair enough. But would Darius ask the same questions, conduct the same research and look at the science, when being injected with God knows what by the team doctors to treat injuries?

  8. Absolutely ridiculous. In the time it took for him to string together this idiocy, he could have learned all he needs to know about vaccines that have been injected into hundreds of millions of humans on the planet with very, very few showing adverse effects. Geesh!

  9. The crazy part of this vaccine is the experts dont know the long term effectiveness of the dose and how many boosters people may need after the initial.

    But yet, they do claim to know their wont be long term side effects.

    How is it possible to know one but not the other?

  10. Hahahaha. Amusing how the anti vax people think they know more than the people that devote their lives to infectious diseases and viruses. Really, what more does he need to know, and what are the chances most of us would understand the information anyway?!

  11. jodave5 says:
    September 2, 2021 at 4:13 pm
    I’m sick of this stupid argument too. “I need to learn more”. Hundred to nothing every single person who said that has done absolutely nothing to “learn more” about the vaccine. Just like the people who said “the FDA hasn’t approved it” prior to the FDA approving it. Then they came back with “the FDA JUST approved it. I think I’ll wait awhile”.

    —————————————————————————

    Your inclusion of other views and being open-minded has been noted, you should wear both as a badge of honor to show just how virtuous you truly are.

  12. The same people criticizing this guy’s intelligence for being skeptical of experimental vaccines are the first to demand everybody needs to shut up and listen when players talk about social justice or some other political issue.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.