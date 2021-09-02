Eagles claim cornerback Andre Chachere off waivers

Getty Images

The Eagles were left with two open roster spots after making a handful of moves on Thursday morning and they filled one of them in the afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the team has claimed cornerback Andre Chachere off of waivers. Chachere was waived by the Colts as they shuffled their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was the Colts’ cornerbacks coach last year, so he knows Chachere from his time in Indianapolis.

Chachere signed with the Eagles in 2020 and spent last season on their practice squad. He’s also spent time with the Texans, Lions, Cardinals, and Panthers since entering the league in 2018, but has never played in a regular season game.