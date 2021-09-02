Falcons claim Colby Gossett off waivers, place Josh Andrews on IR

Getty Images

The Falcons claimed offensive lineman Colby Gossett off waivers from the Browns, the team announced Thursday.

They placed starting left guard Josh Andrews on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Andrews broke his hand in practice Tuesday and will require minor surgery. Andrews will miss at least three weeks on IR.

Gossett opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round of the Vikings in 2018 out of Appalachian State. Gossett appeared in five games, with four starts, at left guard for the Cardinals as a rookie.

He also has spent time with the Patriots and Browns.