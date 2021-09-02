Gardner Minshew “fired up” about joining Eagles

Getty Images

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was pretty adamant about not being or going No. 2 while he was with the Jaguars, but he has a different take on life with the Eagles.

Minshew was traded to the Eagles last weekend and the deal allowed him to renew his acquaintance with head coach Nick Sirianni. Minshew told reporters he lost a heated game of Horse with Sirianni, whose love for challenging draft prospects to games is no secret, when he was visiting the Colts ahead of the 2019 draft and looks forward to a rematch.

He also said he’s looking forward to being in a quarterback room with Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco.

“It’s kind of been a whirlwind,” Minshew said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “As you know, I’m fired up to be here. I’m excited to be working with these guys. I’m just really looking forward to it. . . . Talking with coach Sirianni, and hearing him talk ball just gets me fired up. He’s passionate about it. He knows it. I’m really excited to work with him.”

Minshew is the No. 3 quarterback in Philly for the time being, which provides time to come up with basketball trick shots but doesn’t offer much chance at immediate playing time. Minshew says he’s happy to fill any role the Eagles ask him to fill as he learns the offense, however, and the Eagles’ recent history at the position suggests things can change on a depth chart quicker than you’d expect.