Giants are expected to sign Matt Skura to practice squad

The Giants made a pair of trades to bolster the depth on their offensive line before cutting their roster to 53 players this week and they’re set to add another experienced option to their practice squad.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the Giants are expected to sign former Ravens and Dolphins center Matt Skura to their practice squad. Skura was released by the Dolphins on Tuesday after signing with them as a free agent this offseason.

Skura started 51 games for the Ravens over the past four seasons and has also seen time as guard. Ben Bredeson, one of the players the Giants traded for, was a teammate of Skura’s in Baltimore.

The Giants also dealt for former Bengals first-round pick Billy Price and all three players are interior offensive linemen. One may have to step in for left guard Shane Lemieux, who reportedly has a partially torn patellar tendon that he is trying to play through after missing time this summer.