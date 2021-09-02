It’s time for more NFL teams to step up and support Hurricane Ida relief

Getty Images

The NFL views itself not as 32 independent businesses, even though for many legal reasons it is. It regards itself as one company with 32 branches.

One of those branches operates in a city that recently was ravaged by a hurricane. And several of the other branches have kicked in $1 million to assist in the relief efforts.

The Saints, Falcons, Panthers, and Ravens have each made the contribution. The league itself has done the same thing. And that’s great.

But, frankly, what about the other 28 branches? They all have plenty of cash, especially with the infusion of gambling money (which reportedly will create $270 million in revenue this year).

So here’s hoping that the other teams step up. Especially the Buccaneers — the only team in the NFC South that has yet to make a contribution. Indeed, if Bucs running back Leonard Fournette can kick in $100,000, ownership can kick in $1 million.

And if the Ravens of the AFC North can do it, they all can. Here’s hoping they all will.

And here’s hoping that, if/when a strategy strikes one of the other cities when a branch of Big Shield, Inc. does business, they’ll all step up then, too.

If you’d like to make a donation of your own, here’s the Red Cross link.