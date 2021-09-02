Jaguars place Tavon Austin on injured reserve

Getty Images

Two days ago, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said receiver Tavon Austin was good to go for the season opener. On Thursday, the Jaguars placed Austin on injured reserve.

Austin has a quadriceps injury.

He will miss at least three games on IR.

The Jaguars signed Austin on Aug. 6. He spent time with the 49ers last summer but landed on injured reserve at the cut to 53 players, and San Francisco released him off the list in October. He signed with the Packers in December and caught five passes for 20 yards while returning three punts for 14 yards.

Austin played for the Cowboys for two years and spent his first five seasons with the Rams after entering the league as a 2013 first-round pick. He has 15 receiving touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and three punt return touchdowns over the course of his career.

The Jaguars also announced they signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta and tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad.

Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard are the only quarterbacks on the Jaguars’ 53-player roster.