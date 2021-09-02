Jurrell Casey announces his retirement

Getty Images

Jurrell Casey has decided to hang up his cleats.

After 10 seasons, the defensive tackle has announced that he’s retiring.

The Titans picked Casey in the third round of the 2011 draft and he played nine seasons for the franchise. Tennessee traded Casey to Denver last year and the defensive tackle appeared in three games before a torn bicep landed him on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

“My career, it was amazing, just to have the opportunity to play this game. It was beautiful,” Casey told Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “I always tried to play to the best of my ability, and always considered it an honor.

“To be able to get drafted by Tennessee, and to be able to live out a lifetime dream is everything a young man from Long Beach, Calif. could dream of. All the relationships that I made along the way, we had a brotherhood. And Tennessee, it was a great place to call home for me and my family.”

Casey was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015-2019. In 142 career games, Casey recorded 51.0 sacks, 85 tackles for loss, and 117 quarterback hits. He had a career-high 10.5 sacks back as a third-year player in 2013.