Keith McCants dies at 53

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers first-round pick Keith McCants has died at the age of 53.

The Pinellas County Sherrif’s office and Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to Bay News 9 in St. Petersburg, Florida that they are investigating the circumstances of McCants’ death after he was found dead on Thursday

McCants was the fourth overall pick of the 1990 draft after starring at Alabama in college, but he never found the same success at the professional level. He spent the first three years of his career in Tampa and then spent time with the Oilers and Cardinals before his career ended in 1995. He struggled on many fronts after leaving the NFL and was featured on the ESPN 30 for 30 film Broke about professional athletes who experience financial trouble after their playing days are over.

Our condolences go out to McCants’ family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.