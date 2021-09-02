Kenny Golladay practicing for Giants

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury, but he’s moving in the right direction with Week One a little more than a week away.

Golladay took part in a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and is back on the field for Thursday’s session. If he avoids any setbacks, he would seem to be on the right path to playing against the Broncos in Week One.

The Giants have dealt with a number of injuries to receivers this summer, but there are other positive signs about the health of the group this week. Wide receivers Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney have both been practicing and tight end Kyle Rudolph is also on the field after recovering from foot surgery.

Rudolph will be needed all the more if Evan Engram can’t play due to a calf injury. Engram has not been practicing since getting hurt in the preseason finale.