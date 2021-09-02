Lions re-sign Darren Fells and Dean Marlowe

Getty Images

The Lions have brought back a pair of veterans as they placed two players on injured reserve.

Detroit announced on Thursday that the team has re-signed tight end Darren Fells and safety Dean Marlowe. As corresponding moves, quarterback Tim Boyle and defensive end Da'shawn Hand have both been moved to IR.

Boyle and Hand will both be eligible to return to the active roster in three weeks.

Fells signed with the Lions in May for his second stint with the franchise. He previously played with Detroit in 2017. In 16 games for Houston last year, Fells caught 21 passes for 312 yards with four touchdowns. He’s entering his eighth pro season after entering the league with Arizona in 2014.

Marlowe is in his first season with Detroit after spending a pair of years with Carolina and the past three with Buffalo. He appeared in 15 games last year, recording 1.5 sacks, a pair of interceptions, and three passes defensed.

The Lions also announced that they’ve signed linebacker Jessie Lemonier, quarterback Steven Montez, cornerback Parnell Motley, tight end Jared Pinkney, and tight end Shane Zylstra to their practice squad. The club released linebacker Rashod Berry, defensive tackle Miles Brown, tight end Alize Mack, and running back Dedrick Mills from the practice squad.