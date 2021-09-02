Michael Irvin, Tim Tebow join revamped First Take

Getty Images

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Morning Show a/k/a First Take has made some major changes. Instead of two daily debaters, Smith will be joined by a rotating cast of characters.

For football season, it will be (as expected) Michael Irvin on Mondays. On Fridays, Tim Tebow will square off with Stephen A.

ESPN announced the moves on Thursday.

On other days, Smith and host Molly Qerim Rose will be joined by a wide variety of contributors: “Paul Finebaum, Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes, Kimberley A. Martin, Monica McNutt, Jessica Mendoza, Chiney Ogwumike, Dan Orlovsky, Kendrick Perkins, Marcus Spears, Brian Windhorst, Damien Woody and many more.”

The broader the base of Max Kellerman replacements, the more clearly it becomes what it unofficially has been since Skip Bayless left.

Stephen A. Smith et al.