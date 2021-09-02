Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

Getty Images

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday.

Many have suggested the Cowboys could use a more experienced quarterback behind Prescott and McCarthy was asked whether the Cowboys had considered signing Cam Newton. Newton was released by the Patriots on Tuesday.

McCarthy said he believes Newton can still play, but that he’s happy with the makeup of the quarterback room in Dallas.

“I think he has a ton of football left. We’re very excited about the group we have,” McCarthy said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.

The Cowboys went the experienced route with Andy Dalton last year, but he didn’t provide much relief once Prescott was lost for the season to fractured ankle. They’ll be hoping their altered approach to the backup spot isn’t tested this time around.