Panthers claim Royce Freeman off waivers

Getty Images

Carolina has added to its running back depth.

The Panthers announced on Thursday that they’ve claimed Royce Freeman off waivers. The Broncos let Freeman go on Wednesday.

Freeman appeared in all 16 games last year, but rushed only 35 times for 170 yards. Back in 2018, Freeman rushed for 521 yards with five touchdowns. He accounted for 752 yards from scrimmage and four total TDs in 2019.

The Panthers will likely have limited snaps available behind star running back Christian McCaffrey. The team also has fourth-round pick Chuba Hubbard for depth at the position.

As a corresponding roster move, the Panthers waived running back Trenton Cannon. He appeared in 14 games for the Panthers last year, playing 40 percent of Carolina’s special teams snaps.