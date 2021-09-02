Raiders bring back Derek Carrier and Dallin Leavitt, put four on IR

Getty Images

The days after the cut to 53 players are filled with secondary roster moves as teams put players on injured reserve, make waiver claims or maneuver to get recently released players back on their rosters.

The Raiders did a couple of those things on Thursday. They announced that tight end Derek Carrier and safety Dallin Leavitt are back with the team. Both players were cut on Tuesday, but return for a fourth season with the club.

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor has also signed a contract with the team. He was released by the Jaguars this week.

The Raiders created space for the new arrivals by putting four players on injured reserve. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Keisean Nixon, running back Jalen Richard and linebacker Javin White will all miss at least the first three games of the season.

All of the moves leave the Raiders with one open roster spot and it appears to be for veteran linebacker K.J. Wright, who has agreed to a one-year deal with the team that is not yet official.