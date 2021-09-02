Raiders signing K.J. Wright

Getty Images

Lineback K.J. Wright and the Raiders didn’t strike a deal when Wright visited with the team in early August, but they have been able to work something out a month later.

Wright told Josina Anderson that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC West club. He joins Divine Deablo, Nick Kwiatkoski, Cory Littleton, Nicholas Morrow, Tanner Muse, Denzel Perryman, and Javin White at linebacker in Las Vegas.

The move reunites Wright with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who ran the defense in Seattle when Wright was breaking into the league and joined the Raiders this offseason.

Wright has spent his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks and there was some talk about a return at points this offseason, but that’s now off the table.