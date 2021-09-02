Rams activate Johnny Hekker, put Chris Garrett on COVID list and two on IR

Getty Images

Punter Johnny Hekker reworked his contract to remain with the Rams and now he is back on the Rams’ active roster.

The Rams announced that Hekker was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. Hekker went on the list along with the since-traded Corey Bojorquez on August 21 and missed the team’s final two preseason games.

Hekker was the only player added to the active roster, but three players were taken off of it. Linebacker Chris Garrett has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list while tackle Tremayne Anchrum and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo have been placed on injured reserve.

The moves leave the Rams with a couple of available spots on their roster with more than a week to go before they open the season against the Bears.