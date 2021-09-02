Ravens have “big expectations” for Odafe Oweh

Getty Images

The Ravens brought veteran edge rusher Justin Houston in as a free agent this summer, but it isn’t because they don’t have plans for first-round pick Odafe Oweh.

Oweh was a late convert to football and showed more athleticism than production at times while at Penn State, but outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins made it clear that the Ravens don’t see him as a player who needs to develop in the background.

“The thing that he has that not a lot of rookies do is he’s got that sense of urgency,” Wilkins said, via the team’s website. “He understands [that] we have big expectations for him, from Week One. This isn’t a project. This is a guy that’s going to come in and play for us right away.”

Pernell McPhee re-signed with the Ravens on Thursday to go with Oweh, Houston, Jaylon Ferguson, Tyus Bowser, and Daelin Hayes on the edge. It’s an area where the Ravens have usually been strong and they’re looking for Oweh to keep that tradition alive right out of the gate.