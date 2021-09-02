Report: Giovani Bernard has mild high-ankle sprain, is expected to be back for Week One

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are a week away from beginning the 2021 season against the Cowboys and they could have an injury concern in their backfield.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Giovani Bernard is dealing with a mild high-ankle sprain. At this point, he is still expected to be back for next week’s matchup against Dallas.

Bernard was spotted at practice, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, but was off on the side not participating in the session. Bernard suffered the injury in the Bucs’ preseason finale against Houston over the weekend.

Bernard signed with Tampa Bay in April after Cincinnati released him earlier in the month. Bernard had played his first eight seasons with the Bengals, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft. Last year, Bernard recorded 771 yards from scrimmage — 416 rushing, 355 receiving — and six touchdowns in 16 games.