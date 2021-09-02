Report: Jaguars signing Jacob Hollister

Getty Images

Veteran tight end Jacob Hollister didn’t need long to find a new home after his release from the Bills.

The Jaguars are signing Hollister, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The team’s experiment with Tim Tebow didn’t work out, leaving them with Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy and Luke Farrell at the position on its 53-player roster.

Hollister made 66 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns the past two seasons in Seattle. He signed a one-year, $1.13 million deal with the Bills in March.

Hollister started his career with the Patriots, spending two seasons in New England. In 23 games with the Patriots, Hollister made eight catches for 94 yards.

He was used mainly on special teams in New England, with 145 snaps on offense and 285 on special teams.