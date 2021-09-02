Ron Rivera: We’re feeling “very confident” Curtis Samuel will be available in Week One

USA TODAY Sports

Washington receiver Curtis Samuel has been largely sidelined throughout the preseason with a groin injury, but it looks like he still has a good chance to play in Week One.

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday that he’s very optimistic that Samuel will be out there for the season opener against the Chargers.

“He’s been doing a lot of work, a lot of conditioning work on the side as well,” Rivera said in his press conference. “With him, it’s, obviously, going to be getting everything down and ready to roll. So we’re feeling very confident. He’s had some really good days out there on the side. And every morning he comes in and is feeling better and better. So we expect to have him out there ready to go with his teammates on Monday.”

Rivera later added that if Samuel does play, it won’t be on a limited basis.

“It’ll be an all or nothing [situation],” Rivera said. “He’ll either be ready — which would be great. If he’s not ready, we have guys who we feel comfortable with that can do some of the things that he does.”

Samuel signed with Washington after playing his first four years for Carolina, three of which were under Rivera. The 2017 second-round pick reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time last year, with 851 yards receiving and 200 yards rushing. He also had five total touchdowns.

Though Samuel and Fitzpatrick haven’t had much practice time together, Rivera doesn’t see that as a problem.

“I think with Ryan being the pro that he is and Curtis being a young, veteran guy, I don’t think it should be an issue,” Rivera said.