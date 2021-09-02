Sammy Watkins back at practice, Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin to IR

Getty Images

The Ravens got another wide receiver back on the practice field Wednesday.

Sammy Watkins took part in the team’s session after an extended absence due to an undisclosed injury. That came a day after offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the team was not overly concerned about the missed time because Watkins would be ready to go for the season.

Wednesday’s development puts him on track for that result and the Ravens also got Marquise Brown back at practice this week.

It will be a while before a couple of other wideouts are able to return to action. First-round pick Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin both went on injured reserve Wednesday, so they will miss at least the first three games of the season.

James Proche II, Devin Duvernay, and Tylan Wallace will join Brown and Watkins as the active receivers for the Ravens.