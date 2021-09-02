Saquon Barkley took some hits in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Running back Saquon Barkley did not take part in any of the Giants’ three preseason games, so he hasn’t taken a hit from an opposing player since tearing his ACL in Week Two last season.

Barkley has taken some friendly fire, however. Barkley told reporters that he took some hits from his teammates in Thursday’s padded practice.

That’s another step toward Barkley playing in the first week of the regular season, but neither he nor the team has said that he’ll be playing. That didn’t change on Thursday as Barkley said he will still “take it one day at a time.” Barkley was also asked if he feels like he’s back to his pre-injury form.

“I guess. I feel good. . . . I don’t think about ‘Am I my old self?’ I’m a very confident player,” Barkley said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The Giants will issue their first injury report of the season next Wednesday. If Barkley’s a full participant, it will be a sign that he’ll be there against the Broncos as well.