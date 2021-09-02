Vikings sign punter Jordan Berry

Getty Images

The Vikings have found their new punter. Who is the Steelers’ old punter.

Jordan Berry is set to sign with the Vikings, according to multiple reports.

Berry had been with the Steelers since 2015, but they cut him this week after he lost a training camp competition with seventh-round rookie Pressley Harvin. Berry averaged 45.8 yards per kick last season.

The Vikings cut punter Britton Colquitt this week. The expectation was that Colquitt would return, but it appears that they’ve now decided Berry is the better option.