Bucs activate Nick Leverett, put Cam Gill on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers got another player back from the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday.

Offensive lineman Nick Leverett is back on the active roster. He was placed on the COVID list on August 27 along with fellow offensive lineman Earl Watford.

Watford and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remain on the list. Kicker Ryan Succop was activated on Thursday.

Leverett spent time with the Buccaneers last season, but did not appear in any regular season games.

The Buccaneers also announced that they have placed linebacker Cam Gill on injured reserve. He had six tackles in 12 regular season appearances last year and had a half-sack and a forced fumble in the postseason.