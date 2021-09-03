Bucs QB coach Clyde Christensen: Tom Brady looks like he’s 25, I think we’ll be better this year

Getty Images

It doesn’t get much better than winning the Super Bowl, but Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen thinks the defending champions Buccaneers can be even better this year than they were last year.

Christensen said today that 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady looks like a 25-year-old with the energy he has on the practice field, and there’s every reason they can be even better on offense in Year Two with Brady than they were in Year One.

“I’m excited about this year. I really think we’re gonna be better,” Christensen said, via Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.

Christensen said Brady’s leadership will guarantee that there’s no complacency within the Buccaneers’ locker room. There’s a lot of confidence emanating from Tampa Bay, with the regular season six days away.