Cardinals activate Robert Alford, add Josh Doctson to practice squad

Getty Images

Cornerback Robert Alford is in position to play a regular season game for the Cardinals for the first time.

Alford has been with the team since 2019, but injuries wiped out each of his first two seasons. He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list last month, but that won’t stop him from being available for Week One against the Titans.

The Cardinals announced that Alford has been activated from the list and placed back on the active roster Friday. Alford is listed as a first-team corner along with Byron Murphy.

Arizona also announced seven additions to the practice squad. The group is headlined by former Washington first-round pick Josh Doctson. The wideout opted out of playing last season after signing with the Jets and made one appearance for the Vikings in 2018.

They also added a pair of cornerbacks in Rasul Douglas and Antonio Hamilton. Linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, and offensive lineman Michal Menet rounded out the new additions.